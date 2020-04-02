Duncan preparing students to learn from home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Public Schools is almost done with its distance learning model for students who will be learning from home this rest of this semester due to the pandemic.
Superintendent Tom Deighan said Principals and Staff have been working hard to put together the distance learning model and it should be a easier transition for their student than other districts. Majority of the student have computers and tablets they were assigned so they use to working that way.
“We want parents to be on the lookout for that information so we can hit the ground running on Monday the 6th," said Deighan.
Deighan said this will be a great learning platform and in case students need extra help they can come up with individual plans for them to work with teachers.
“What we do for all the students will be for PreK-12 so we are going to have enrichment’s and offerings for everybody it will look vastly different for every grade level and even by subject so that’s why we want parents to really reach out to your teachers to keep the enrichment and keep them on pace and engaged," said Deighan.
Dr. Deighan said the program will be able to help kids who might have been behind to catch up with their school work now.
