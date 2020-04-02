Duncan schools get approval for distance learning plan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The State of Oklahoma has approved Duncan Public Schools’ distance learning plan.
According to the district, the plan had to be approved before students could participate. Duncan officials say the plan relies on virtual learning and other, non-digital options available by arrangement with the district. Officials released a technology poll earlier this week to determine which students needed a device or connectivity
Under the plan, students’ grades cannot be lowered, but they can improve on failing grades.
The distance learning plan will begin on Monday, April 6.
