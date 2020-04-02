LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been another windy day all throughout Texoma. The strong winds will start to calm down as we head late into the afternoon and evening. Cloud cover is beginning to clear in central Texoma allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s and even lower 80s. Enjoy these warmer temperatures now, because tomorrow morning a strong cold front will move in.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with winds out of the north at 15-25mph. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. During the afternoon hours temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are also possible during the morning as the cold front moves through Texoma. Those showers should clear out before lunchtime.
Saturday afternoon showers are possible in far southern and southeastern Texoma. This is due to a stationary boundary that stalls out over the Dallas area. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 60s.
Sunday, more showers are possible as a warm front moves in during the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will quickly climb back into the lower 70s.
Monday afternoon a few more scattered showers and low end thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday a dryline will move throughout Texoma bring very low end rain chances. Most should expect to remain dry. High temperatures were in the low to mid 80s. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
