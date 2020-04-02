As we head throughout this Thursday, we’ll see a spread of temperatures due to increased cloud cover and low end rain chances. For those off in our western counties, Harmon, Greer, and Jackson, you’ll be see some more sunshine today! As a result, high temperatures are going to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. In central Texoma, Comanche, Tillman and Cotton, highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Now for those in eastern Texoma, Stephens, Jefferson & Grady, you’ll be seeing more clouds than sun today. Highs will still be warm, but cooler, in the low 70s. As a dryline progresses eastward today, it’ll bring a few low end rain chances for counties between I-44 and I-35. Similar to yesterday, south winds will remain breezy today... 15 to 25mph.