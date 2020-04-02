LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As we head throughout this Thursday, we’ll see a spread of temperatures due to increased cloud cover and low end rain chances. For those off in our western counties, Harmon, Greer, and Jackson, you’ll be see some more sunshine today! As a result, high temperatures are going to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. In central Texoma, Comanche, Tillman and Cotton, highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Now for those in eastern Texoma, Stephens, Jefferson & Grady, you’ll be seeing more clouds than sun today. Highs will still be warm, but cooler, in the low 70s. As a dryline progresses eastward today, it’ll bring a few low end rain chances for counties between I-44 and I-35. Similar to yesterday, south winds will remain breezy today... 15 to 25mph.
Overnight, a cold front will dive in from the northwest. This will provide us with another round of showers. Better rain chances for looking to be in counties here in southwest Oklahoma. Gusty winds continue but this time out of the north, 15 to 25mph.
Rain chances have been added for Saturday, although most will stay dry, with the better chances to the southeast of the Texoma viewing area. Temperatures are going to remain cool only reaching the low 60s. The good news is, that winds will be lighter... north to southeast at 10 to 15mph.
Sunday afternoon will be our next best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms here in Texoma. A warm front will push in out of the southwest and interact with plenty of moisture to develop a few moderate to heavy downpours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.
A warm front will move through Texoma early next week bringing temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday low end rain chances remain in the forecast, but most should expect to stay dry.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
