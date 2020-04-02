GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In response to the unprecedented challenges that are facing the businesses in our communities, our corporate team has developed a local business directory to help support local businesses in this great time of need.
Local businesses define our communities and are very much at risk right now. Use this site to identify local businesses that are open, how to purchase from them and their hours.
This is a free service that people will be able to access through kswo.com. Click on the link https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/lawton-ok for a preview of the Lawton area business listings.
Businesses and citizens in Wichita Falls have their own page which can be found at https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/wichita-falls-tx.
To post your business content, go to https://www.graytvlocal.com/admin/register then create an account at the bottom of the page. The format is comprehensive but “user friendly”. There is space for your logo and a few pictures. You can even post an offer.
For non-essential businesses who are closed, there is space for contact info so that you and your customers can still connect. Business hours can be updated easily as needs change.
We are excited to bring you this opportunity. Please help us to provide this information to our communities.
Take a few minutes to register as administrator for your business. Submit as much info as possible so that we can get your business listed. As your business needs change, you will be able to edit your info.
Please let us know if you have any questions or need any additional info by emailing us at sales@kswo.com.
We are all in this together!
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.