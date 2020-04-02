Lawton Police preparing for possible city wide curfew

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton city council plans to meet to talk about Mayor Stan Booker’s proposed shelter in place order and curfew.
The meeting is set for Thursday at 10, and is expected to be streamed live on cable, and on the city’s Facebook page.
The City of Lawton announced the proposed Shelter in Place, and curfew could change, but Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the department is working on their plan to ramp up activity between 10 P.M. and 5 A.M.
“That’s not our number one goal to pull people over, we do understand people have to be out, and we do have to come in contact and talk to them, or they are coming home from work‚ it’ll be something we have to play by ear every time it happens," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with LPD.
Jenkins said if other portions of the Shelter in Place remain, this will impact more officers than the one’s working overnight.
“We are trying our best to limit the traffic, limit the groups, the crowding, the people if they don’t have to be," said Sgt. Jenkins.
In Stephens County, they are strictly following the orders from the Governor.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne Mckinney said they aren’t going to be pulling people over to see why they are out, because it creates a lot of added pressure on law enforcement.
“We still have abundance of calls we are trying to answer at the same time, some are life and death calls, emergency calls that could cause a delay if officers are tied up," said Sheriff McKinney.
McKinney said his other concern lines up with what Jenkins says is on the minds of officers in Lawton – increased exposure to COVID -19.
“We are trying to limit the officers exposure, limit them to where they aren’t going out, to be in more dangerous situations they wouldn’t have to be in to get this virus," said Sgt. Jenkins.
Even though he’s in another county, Mckinney said he supports Mayor Booker’s action, though it’s not something he hopes happens in Stephens County.
“Under these kind of times, these are extraordinary circumstances, so if our powers to be, our Governor says we have to do this state wide then we have to follow his orders," said Sheriff McKinney.
Jenkins said LPD will finalize their plan following the special city council meeting.
