Lawton Salvation Army shelter open 24/7 due to coronavirus, donations needed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army says because of coronavirus, they are keeping their shelter open 24/7, but they are low on donations.
Coronavirus or not, Major David Robinson says The Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere.
"Turn and run or let’s close up and wait for a better day, those are things we just don’t do. We’ve had people stop by or even some of our shelter residents scared we’re going to close. Saying if the city does this are you going to close, we keep reassuring them we are not going to close. If you don’t have a place to stay, we’re going to be here,” Robinson said.
They have, however, had to change how they operate. For instance, their shelter is now open all day every day.
"We’re trying to keep people off the street, everything is closed so we’re trying to inform our people that are staying with us to stay here, stay safe but they don’t always want to stay but they have that option. We are open 24 hours each day,” Robinson said
They’re still serving meals to those in need, but they’ve had to change how they do that as well.
"It’s all to-go. They show up, they line, we try to keep them six feet apart. It doesn’t always go well when you’ve got 60 or 70 people lined up at once. It makes for a very long line, but five people go in, pick up their meals and leave and then five more go in and pick up their meals and leave,” Robinson said.
Major Robinson said it has been difficult to keep up with the demand. While they’re still receiving some donations, many of the recurring donations they regularly receive are currently on hold.
"We totally understand. People have called us and said I just can’t afford to do it right now. We totally understand that, and we do not hold that against anybody. You’ve got to take care of your families and your people, a lot of them have employees to take care of. They’re trying to do that. We appreciate that but our donations have really stopped since Christmas,” Robinson said.
Major Robinson says if anybody is able to donate, they are always in need of canned food items. They’ve been taking extra precautions by cleaning the shelter more frequently as well, but because of that, they are also in need of cleaning supplies and gloves.
