STATE UPDATE: Stephens County sees first death, numbers continue to rise

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - The latest COVID numbers have been released and a new death has been reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
Stephens County added two cases, plus one death, to their numbers reported on Thursday morning.
Officials say the victim was a man in his 80s.
Comanche County added six more cases and now stands at 27 total cases.
Total cases for the state stands at 879 and 34 deaths, an increase of 160 and 4.
The number of hospitalized in the state is currently at 257. Officials say as the state comes closer to its “peak” the number could increase drastically.
The 65 and older age group leads the number of deaths at 24. No one under the age of 35 has died from the virus in Oklahoma.
