UPDATE: LPD releases identity of murder suspect from Tuesday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has identified the suspect in Tuesday’s homicide near 18th and Lake.
Officials say Jonathan Gillespie, 21, has been arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter.
Authorities have not released any other details about the incident.
On Tuesday night, police were called to the home where they found the victim, identified as Cody Newman, dead.
On Wednesday morning police said they had a suspect in custody.
