Assisted living facilities keeping seniors active and in contact with family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center and Brookridge Retirement Community are among many facilities that are taking extra precautions to keep their residents safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. While visitations are suspended, they are working hard to keep their residents active and in contact with loved ones during this time.
The Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center and Brookridge Retirement Community are both screening employees and residents on a daily basis, and keeping seniors at the facility except for medical appointments and emergencies.
Although large group activities have been suspended, Brookridge is working hard to keep seniors active.
“We are doing a few little crafts here and there in small groups. We’re offering several movies, right now they are out there watching a movie, but we are keeping the groups under 10 so we are having to offer different session times for these things to take place," said Director of Nurses, Shanna Bratcher.
She said although visitations are suspended, family members can still drop off essential items at the front door. They will be disinfected and then given to residents.
“It’s a very hard adjustment when you’re away from your family members that you see every day and brings you that special treat every day. So we do have several of our staff members that have just been wonderful and stepped up and took action and intervened so they wouldn’t be as lonely," said Bratcher.
Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center Administrator, Michael Russell said Veterans have been doing a lot of one on one activities such as reading, puzzles, and gardening. They have also gotten Ipads that Veterans can use to face-time family members.
“Just being able to see them has really helped them a lot and its brought a lot of smiles and tears to staff members eyes as they watch them interact with their spouses and children," said Russell.
Russell said all employees have really come together to take care of their Veterans during this time.
“We’ve got staff that is not in nursing that is helping as much as they can; simple things like pushing a food cart down to the unit. Our nursing staff has put in some long hours to make sure that our guys are taken care of, so I’ve been very proud of our staff and how they’ve responded as well," said Russell.
