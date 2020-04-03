Bank robbery suspect arrested in west Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The suspect in a March 23 bank robbery in west Lawton was arrested on Thursday in west Lawton by agents of the FBI and the Lawton Police Department.
According to a press release by the Department of Justice, John Scott Brooks, 36, was arrested and charged with robbing the Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union near 67th and Gore.
Authorities say Brooks pulled into the drive-thru lane of the bank before putting a demand note and what appeared to be an explosive device in the teller drawer. He then allegedly held up a tablet with a timer which was counting down. Brooks was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.
After surveillance photos were published in the media and a search warrant was executed at Brooks’ residence authorities received information which led to his arrest.
If found guilty he faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and other penalties.
