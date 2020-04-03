City of Lawton continuing to release specifics on latest proclamation amendments

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In an effort to inform the public as best as we can, we are continuing to re-post information released by the City of Lawton on how the city’s proclamations will impact citizens and businesses.
Below is the latest update from city officials:
Mayor Stan Booker has signed a proclamation extending the declaration of Civil Emergency in the City of Lawton to April 30, 2020.
Following a Special City Council meeting on April 2, staff received additional direction and input concerning the proclamation, which was finalized this afternoon and can be found here: lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/202004/Proc%20Extension%204320.pdf
The document further details and clarifies essential business and activities for citizens. In addition to “What You Need to Know” information already relayed to the community, which can be found at lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020-04/PDF%20WYSK.pdf, the document includes other vital information, such as:
• The closure of campgrounds and most outdoor public restrooms owned by the City of Lawton.
• Specifications on allowable activity by staff and management at nonessential businesses (i.e., minimal staff may be on site outside of curfew hours to maintain minimum basic operations such as payroll and inventory operations, though business with the general public cannot be had).
• Penalties for the failure to comply.
• Clarification on gatherings of 6 or less – which should only occur for essential business or activities.
Additional discussion surrounding COVID-19 concerns and governmental action in the City of Lawton can be expected at the April 7 Special Lawton City Council hybrid meeting: lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/meeting_agendas/202004/AGENDA%204.07.2020.pdf
OTHER UPDATES and CITY REMINDERS:
• City Hall and various offices remained generally closed to the public but contact information for each department can be found at lawtonok.gov.
• Low-income senior discounts for the City of Lawton utility department will not need to be renewed in April. Discounts will remain in effect. Customers will be notified for further instruction about renewal at a later date. Call 580.581.3308 for more information.
• Municipal Court is closed to the public but individuals may still make phone/online payments or contact the court for rescheduling of appearances. Learn more here: lawtonok.gov/departments/municipalcourt
• Lawton Public Library is performing curbside pickup for library books, materials. Call 580.581.3450 for details.
• All Parks events slated to occur in April have been cancelled and/or rescheduled. Call 580.581.3400 for additional information.
