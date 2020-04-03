Comanche Co. candidate filing period to open April 8

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Four offices will be open to candidate filings in Comanche County next week.
The Comanche County Election Board says the offices to be filled this year include:
- County Clerk
- County Court Clerk
- County Sheriff
- County Commissioner District 2 (central)
The filing period will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8 and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Candidates can file during normal business hours.
With the courthouse being closed to the public, the election board said those wanting to file need to follow certain procedures.
1. Candidates must download the filing packet at www.elections.ok.gov.
2. Declaration of Candidacy forms must be notarized before being brought to the courthouse. They can not be notarized at the courthouse.
3. A cashier check or money order in the amound of $300 should be made out to the "Secretary of Comanche County Election Board."
4. Enter the courthouse from the west entrance and bring the completed packet to the election board office where it will be dropped off.
For more election-related information, call the County Election Board at 580 353-1880, or visit www.elections.ok.gov.
