Cotton County woman recovers from COVID-19

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Cotton County, has now recovered from the virus.
She’s been under self-quarantine for the past few weeks.
She spoke from her home in isolation to 7News' Makenzie Burk.
26 year old Rylee Hale was Cotton County’s only case the county had until Friday’s updated numbers.
“You just feel very isolated and lonely, and it honestly feels very dehumanizing when you get a diagnosis like that,” said Hale.
A few weeks ago, she traveled to Nebraska to visit a friend.
When she returned, Hale says she almost immediately started feeling ill.
“That night I just didn’t start feeling well,” said Hale. “I was running a fever, and I just had body aches, cold chills. It felt very similar to the flu.”
She says because of everything she had seen on the news, she chose to self-quarantine at home.
Then her friend from Nebraska called to tell her he had been exposed to the virus.
“When he said that I instantly thought ‘Oh my gosh, I have it,’” said Hale. “So I made sure I stayed at home. I didn’t go anywhere, because I could never live with myself knowing I gave it to anyone. So even without knowing I had it, I just stayed at home.”
After getting tested, it took five days for her results to come back positive.
Hale says the hardest part has been the lies circulating in the community.
“There has been a lot of hurtful things people have said,” said Hale. “Lying about how they’ve seen me at restaurants, they’ve seen me at the grocery store. That I’ve been at a party, that I’ve been at the nursing homes, just making up complete lies just to scare people. I haven’t seen my family since before I was in Nebraska. I haven’t seen my family in three weeks.”
Hale says her symptoms lasted for about 4 days, but she chose to continue to self-quarantine even after being medically cleared, just to be sure.
She says she wanted to speak publicly about testing positive in hopes of spreading awareness about the virus.
“I feel like a lot of times, people don’t really notice how real it is until they put a face to it or they see someone they know,” said Hale. “That’s one reason why I wanted to share my story because it’s not just in New York or California. It can be anywhere.”
Hale has kept herself busy during self-quarantine.
As a teacher, she's been using her time creating content for her students. And like many of us, looking forward to when all of this will be over.
Hale was cleared and released from quarantine by the health department on Wednesday. According to the CDC, someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.
