First Alert Forecast: Hello cold front!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Someone should tell Mother Nature the calendar date is APRIL 3.... not December! It’s feeling more like Winter outside than it is Spring! Well it may not be M.N’s fault but it is due to a strong cold front that’s bringing in cold arctic air. The cold front will continue to pass through all of Texoma with in the next 2 hours or so. As it does, air temperatures will fall a few more degrees into the low and mid 30s. So the heavier jacket is a necessity before you head out. By 10AM, temperatures will slowly begin to rise.. around lunchtime, temps will only be in the low 40s. During the afternoon hours temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s out west under partly cloudy skies. Most of the rain has already tapered off but a few showers are still possible during the rest of the morning morning. All rain should clear out before lunchtime. Winds all day will be out of the north at 15 to 25mph.
So today is a great day to stay indoors due to the winter-like weather... break out the blankets, sit on the couch and watch a movie/ TV series.. or break out the board games and puzzles! Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s here in Lawton. With that being said, a few of our northern counties could fall below freezing. So if you have any sensitive plants or started some seeds for the garden and they are outside, make sure to cover them or bring them inside to protect them from the cold temperatures.
The cold stretch of weather continues into the first half of the weekend. By tomorrow, highs will still be cooler but this time in the upper 50s. A few afternoon showers are possible in far southern and southeastern Texoma. This is due to a stationary boundary that stalls out over the Dallas area. Timing of these showers are looking to develop around 11AM and only lasting through 7PM. We’ll clear out overnight into Sunday morning with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.
Sunday, more showers are possible as a warm front moves in. Rain looks to develop early Sunday morning around 3AM but will stay confined to the southeastern counties. All rain should wrap up around 3PM. High temperatures will quickly climb back into the lower 70s!
Have a good day & a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
