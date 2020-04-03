First Alert Forecast: Hello cold front!

Someone should tell Mother Nature the calendar date is APRIL 3.... not December! It’s feeling more like Winter outside than it is Spring! Well it may not be M.N’s fault but it is due to a strong cold front that’s bringing in cold arctic air. The cold front will continue to pass through all of Texoma with in the next 2 hours or so. As it does, air temperatures will fall a few more degrees into the low and mid 30s. So the heavier jacket is a necessity before you head out. By 10AM, temperatures will slowly begin to rise.. around lunchtime, temps will only be in the low 40s. During the afternoon hours temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s out west under partly cloudy skies. Most of the rain has already tapered off but a few showers are still possible during the rest of the morning morning. All rain should clear out before lunchtime. Winds all day will be out of the north at 15 to 25mph.