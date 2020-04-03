LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a windy and cold winter-like day all throughout Texoma. Temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the low to upper 40s. Winds this evening will start to calm down out of the northeast at 10-15mph. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 30s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return tomorrow by late morning and early afternoon. Right now the best chances of rain will be in southern and southeastern Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 50s.