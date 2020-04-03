LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a windy and cold winter-like day all throughout Texoma. Temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the low to upper 40s. Winds this evening will start to calm down out of the northeast at 10-15mph. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 30s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return tomorrow by late morning and early afternoon. Right now the best chances of rain will be in southern and southeastern Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday morning most will stay dry, but then rain chances return around lunchtime and during the early afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.
Monday morning and afternoon another round of showers are possible for portions of Texoma. High temperatures will return to the mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances have dropped out of the forecast and temperatures look to hit the mid 80s. We will still hold on to quite a bit of cloud cover both days, but temperatures will be unseasonably warm.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will drop into the mid 70s as a weak cold front moves into Texoma. This could help spark a few showers and thunderstorms. Friday afternoon looks dry for now, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
