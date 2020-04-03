Mayor Stan Booker, Council Members discuss Shelter in Place Order

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker called a special council meeting to get members input on the Shelter in Place order originally announced on Tuesday.
Council spent the beginning of the meeting deciding what businesses can remain open, and what they can sell.
They landed on a number of specifics.
Sporting Good Stores can open if they sell guns and ammunition, but that is all they can sell.
At Walmart and Country Mart, people can only purchase food, or other necessities, like medicine or cleaning supplies.
Appliance stores can only sell appliances, and furniture stores must close back up, after re-opening Tuesday.
Automatic Car Washes can also open back up.
Council also voted to shut down all golf courses, tennis courts, and disc golf courses.
Inside those open businesses, council is mandating the use of a cart when available, one way aisles, and single person shopping when possible.
The only no vote came from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
"Things I voted no it, It's not because I don't like them. I like there to be a clear reason for why we are doing things, why we are restricting people. I was hoping we could make it less confusing, but only selling this, and not selling this. It's going to be very hard for everybody to implement it,” said Ward 6 City Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
Council also voted 6-1 to implement a city wide curfew.
Starting Monday, only people deemed essential, or on the road for an emergency can be out of between 11 P.M. and 5 A.M.
Those driving for work will be required to have a document stating where they work, and the hours they are considered essential.
Mayor Booker said the police aren't going to be looking to pull over every car, but they will have the authority to do so.
"I would imagine the first time would be a warning, but if you do it again there will be a fine, and parents will be held for juveniles,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
"We are trying to control those young people out on the streets, and we just have a real problem with them constantly congregating," said Ward 4 City Councilman Jay Burk.
Starting Monday, no social gatherings can take place larger than 6, except for funerals which can have 10.
Council did change the occupancy rule for businesses.
That begins Friday at 5 P.M.
Places can max out at 100, and below that, businesses determine occupancy by taking square footage and dividing by 500.
"I think the 100 people in the big box stores is great because then they can count, if we have more than 100 we can't put anyone in until people walk out. If they are outside in lines, they'll still have to have the 6 foot distancing,” said Burk.
Also, all place with close interaction will need a sneezeguard set up by Monday.
There is also required signage, stating that people should sanitize when using things like self checkout, ATM's or gas pumps.
Stores will also provide sanitizer when available, especially if it becomes more readily available.
Businesses can find a letterhead template, and the signage on the city's website.
Council also said this is continuing to develop day by day, and this is something they can revisit as a group at any time.
If you know someone who doesn’t have social media or watch the news, we are asking you to please share this information with them.
Here is a full breakdown of the Shelter in Place Order from the city: https://www.lawtonok.gov/news/covid-19-information-preparedness
