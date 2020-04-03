New information released in Lawton homicide on Tuesday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - New details have been released after a man was killed earlier this week in Lawton.
On Tuesday night, police responded to a home near 18th and Lake Ave where they discovered the victim, Cody Newman, dead from a gunshot wound. Police said at the time they had taken a suspect into custody.
On Thursday police identified the suspect as Jonathan Gillespie, 21, and announced he had been charged with manslaughter.
Now court documents have shed more light on the circumstances leading up to Newman’s death.
According to those documents, another person inside the home told police Newman made a comment about Gillespie and then heard the gun discharge before finding Newman dead.
Gillespie reportedly told police he was in the living room spinning the run on his finger “like a cowboy” when the gun accidentally discharged and Newman fell over
Gillespie is currently being held on $25,000 bond.
