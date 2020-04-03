Okla. preparing to tap ‘Rainy Day Fund’ to fill COVID-19-fueled budget shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma will experience a revenue failure for fiscal year 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state is expected to be short approximately $416 million when FY2020 ends later this year.
“This revenue failure is not unexpected given the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the dramatic downturn in the oil and gas markets,” said Gov. Stitt. “Times like these further reinforce how critically important it was for our House and Senate leadership to work with me to save an additional $200 million during last year’s budget surplus.”
Normally the shortfall would automatically result in a 6.2-percent budget cut to all state agencies. Governor Stitt has called a special meeting with the Board of Equalization to begin formal procedures for the state to dip into it’s savings account. The meeting will be held virtually on Monday.
Currently the state has $806 million in its “Rainy Day Fund.” Constitutionally the state can use $302 million to supplement the budget for 2020. But due to the Governor’s emergency declaration, the legislature can access an additional 25-percent, or $201 million.
