STATE UPDATE: New SWOK county added to positive list, increases show up across the area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - As more testing takes place across the state, Southwest Oklahoma is seeing numbers continue to increase in it more populated counties.
Comanche, Stephens, Jackson, Greer and Cotton Counties all showed multiple new cases over the reported numbers on Thursday,
Washita County joined the list of counties with positive cases with their first positive case.
No new deaths were reported in our area but the number did increase statewide to 38.
Total cases in the state continue to creep towards 1,000 with the official number on Friday morning standing at 988.
A number of new drive-thru testing facilities are being opened across the state. For more information on where those sites are visit the state’s coronavirus website.
