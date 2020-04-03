Warrants issued for two brothers connected to March murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A murder warrant and an accessory to murder warrnat has been issued for two brothers suspected in a March 25 murder in southwest Lawton.
Court documents show 18-year-old Jaylen Parker has had a warrant issued for his arrest in the murder of Darian Harris. His brother Dayton Parker is suspected of being an accessory to the same murder.
Records allege the Parker brothers and two others went to Harris’ home to collect money for pills Harris had been given. Witnesses told police that Jaylen walked up to the door with another man and knocked before Harris came outside and Jaylen allegedly shot him multiple times.
Dayton was reportedly the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene after the murder.
If you have any information on the location of either Jaylen or Dayton Parker, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
