Work continues at Medicine Park Aquarium despite coronavirus closure

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - As we head into their busiest time of the year, the Medicine Park Aquarium is shut down due to the coronavirus.
The aquarium closed its doors on March 21 because of the coronavirus, but the staff has still been hard at work.
"We can’t just turn the lights off and say we’ll see you when we get back. We still have to clean all the exhibits, we have to maintain all the outsides, the acrylic, the cages, the tanks, everything has to be cleaned every day. So that has not stopped,” said Deputy Director Rainette Rowland.
Caring for the animals and paying the staff to do it costs money. The aquarium is a non-profit that runs solely off of donations and revenue from visitors, which they would have a lot of right now if they were open.
"We’re getting ready to go into field trip season with all of our schools. With that canceled, all that business is gone. March starts our busiest time of the year through the summer, so this is coming at a really bad time for us because spring break is normally a huge week for us, or two weeks, because we get the people from Texas and other places and that all went away,” Rowland said.
Fortunately, Rowland says people in the community have been generous with donations that have greatly helped. But, as the pandemic continues to worsen, they could run into a different problem.
"What has been getting me a little bit worried is getting meat for the otters. They are carnivores so they get a diet of chicken, roast and two different types of fish. We’ve been able to get that so far, but we were buying the chicken locally from Sam’s but since they’re limiting how much we can get now, that’s getting a concern because I can only buy one package. That won’t go very far because they get fed twice a day,” Rowland said.
Rowland says aside from the financial impact, the aquarium being shut down is sad because they’re no longer able to bring joy and education to guests who walk through their doors. But they’re trying to bring a little bit of the aquarium experience to their social media pages for the time being. You can find that and how to help them if you’re interested, on their website and Facebook page.
