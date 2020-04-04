LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Saturday Texoma! We had a few peaks of sunshine early today but other wise we’ve been dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The sun has made a return as of the 4PM hour but throughout the night, expect a few more clouds to enter back into our region. While most of us will stay dry tonight, rain activity for those just at and south of the Red River. Chances are looking best in southern and southeastern Texoma. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s.
For Sunday, temperatures will still remain colder than our average for this time of year but it’ll be warmer than what we saw today. Highs rising into the mid 60s by the afternoon! Throughout the day more showers are possible, but looking best in our southeastern counties. Winds out of the north to start the day then switching towards the southeast later in the day at 10 to 15mph.
To start the week off, temperatures are going to be right on par! Nearing 73° under mostly cloudy skies. Light rain looks to continue into Monday morning and into the afternoon across southern Oklahoma & western north Texas. A few light rain showers are possible before 7AM. Most will dry out heading into mid morning and through the early afternoon before another round of light showers begins to develop. The second round of showers look to develop around 4PM with all rain ending in the early hours of Tuesday.
Temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year heading into Tuesday & Wednesday. Nearing 15° above normal for early April. We have also dropped rain chances out of the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures both days are looking to hit the mid 80s. We will still hold on to quite a bit of cloud cover over these two days.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will drop into the mid 70s as a weak cold front moves into Texoma. This could help spark a few showers and thunderstorms but overall rain chances are rather low. Friday and Saturday are looking dry under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, respectively.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.