Happy Saturday Texoma! We had a few peaks of sunshine early today but other wise we’ve been dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The sun has made a return as of the 4PM hour but throughout the night, expect a few more clouds to enter back into our region. While most of us will stay dry tonight, rain activity for those just at and south of the Red River. Chances are looking best in southern and southeastern Texoma. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s.