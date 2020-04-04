Friday night homicide under investigation in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide that took place near N.W. 4 Mile Road Friday night.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call around 11 p.m. and found a man shot in the face in the bedroom. Witnesses told officers the suspect took off in a pickup truck. Officers found the suspect in Caddo County where he had crashed and took him into custody.
The suspect did confess to the murder. No names have been released at this time. The cause is still under investigation.
