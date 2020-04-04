Gov. Stitt launches volunteer readiness program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of Ready. Help. Go. a new volunteer readiness program.
The initiative will connect Oklahomans with volunteering opportunities in their communities once it is deemed safe by health professionals.
The first phase of the program will work towards gathering information about the volunteers and their skills. Its mission is to support Oklahoma communities through the coronavirus recovery.
If you would like to volunteer, visit readyhelpgo.org and fill out the online form.
