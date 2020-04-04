LPS preparing student to learn from home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools’ distance learning for students will go in effect this Monday while covid-19 outbreak continues.
Over the next 5 weeks Lawton Public Student will be learning from home.
“Our goals through our distance learning program is to keep that going, to enrich our students to provide some instructions and make sure that don’t lose the skills they have already devolved," said Brenda Hatch, LPS Executive.
She said this process might be a little tricky because different students have different needs.
“We will be providing a basic distance lesson plan. We have them designed for Pre-K all the way up through high school," said Hatch.
That will be available this upcoming Monday this can be easily accessed on LPS website and it will be divided by grades and subjects. There is a plan in place for students who don’t have computers or tablets at home.
“We also know some of our students will need a hard paper copy of those packets because there is not a device at home or no internet connection of that’s just the best way for them to learn,” said Hatch.
Those packets will include the weekly class work and homework that students will need to complete. Those can be picked up curbside at your kids school. Rick Owen is also an LPS Executive. He touches on the attendance.
“Teachers will not be taking attendance as they normally do but they will be in touch with students maybe once or twice a week, some will contact student’s daily,” said Owen.
LPS says if you’re a parent of a student and has not been contacted by anyone who works for LPS call 580-357-6900 follow the instructions and you will be helped.
