State Health Department pushing for more testing, loosened requirements for patients

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has recommended county health departments loosen their COVID-19 requirements, allowing more people to go through the screening process.
That’s going to allow people to get tested at a drive thru center in Tillman County... a county that has yet to record a positive case.
When testing first began statewide, Debra Johnson with the Comanche County Health Department said the patients being screened needed to be experiencing severe symptoms.
“Now what is required for Drive Thru Clinics is that they be 18 years or older, an OK resident, and be experiencing any of these three symptoms: fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath," said Debra Johnson, Planning Health Strategist.
Testing can also take place if you have been in direct contact with a positive case.
With the governor’s desire for more testing, Rep. Marcus McEntire said that puts pressure on health departments lacking resources to overcome.
“Not all health departments have enough tests for that loosened test mandate, request, so it’s incumbent on the department of Health and the Executive Branch of Government to make sure we have the tests we need," said Rep. Marcus McEntire.
In Tillman County, the drive thru screening will be open from 11 AM until 1 PM, and will feature these new rules.
“We are testing based on the supplies we have on hand, which is somewhat limited. We will test until we have no more test kits at this time," said Johnson.
Johnson said another focus behind increased testing is to better understand a problem plaguing OK more than other areas.
“When you look at hospitalization rates with positive cases, we show a really high rate, and that’s because we haven’t had highly available tests," said Johnson.
“We need to start testing a lot more people, so we can have them self quarantine or get them the help they need," said Rep. McEntire.
For people planning on getting tested at the Tillman County Health Department, insurance is not necessary, as long as you can provide the three requirements.
Tillman County – 1500 N Main Street – Frederick, OK
April 4th , 11 AM – 1 PM
Comanche County – Great Plains Coliseum, 920 SW Sheridan, Lawton, OK
April 6th – 10th
10 AM - 2 PM
Also you can schedule a curbside test at Comanche County Health Department – Appointment Only
Stephens County - Stephens County Fairgrounds - Duncan, OK
April 7th - 10 AM - 2 PM
Kiowa County – 1000 South Bailey, Hobart, OK
April 7th 11 AM – 1 PM
We will update this story as more testing centers are scheduled.
