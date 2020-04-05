Churches provide hot meals for those in need six days a week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -M28 Ministries, in conjunction with many churches and organizations, is providing hot meals on a weekly basis for the community.
M28 Ministries has been serving hot meals for over ten years to people in need on Saturdays at Bridge Park. Due to the coronavirus, they are now serving meals Monday through Saturday at their location on S.W. D. Avenue.
“We’re able to pray with a lot of people while they’re in the line, and just pray with them as they come through, encourage them. People are afraid right now, and they need encouragement and we just try to point them to Jesus," said Pastor, Jeff Henderson.
Various organizations, churches, and businesses provide the food and essential items like diapers to be given out. Saturday, Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin provided the hot meal.
“That amount of food is not easy to come by and I know he needs every church that can to step up and give what they can. Doesn’t have to be a lot, maybe it’s time, maybe it’s food, maybe it’s money, whatever they can do because they can’t have them without the people that go to churches here in town helping out," said Jon Huges with Crossroads Baptist Church.
They have been feeding over 100 people on a daily basis, and also providing them with bags of food to take home.
“We’re just able to use this as a ministry tool to try and help bless others with food," said Henderson.
The meals are served Monday-Saturday from 11-1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.