STATE UPDATE: Greer County becoming a hotspot of positive cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the state and southwest Oklahoma.
The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,252 and 46 deaths.
A couple counties in southwest Oklahoma showed some slight increases in positive cases but no new deaths.
Greer County is the outlier in our area as they now show 25 cases along with one death. With that many positive cases, Greer County is quickly becoming one of the per capita hotspots in the entire state
