Sunday morning pursuit leads law enforcement from Lawton to Altus

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a police chase early Sunday morning on Highway 62.
This comes after officers responded to a stolen vehicle report. The driver traveled west from Lawton into Altus with speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
The driver continued to evade police on three flat tires after crossing spike strips that were laid down by the Altus Police Department. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Main Street in Altus.
This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with 7News as more information becomes available.
