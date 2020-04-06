Comanche Co. sheriff identifies victim, suspect in weekend homicide

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department has released two names connected to a weekend murder near Lake Lawtonka.
ORIGINAL STORY: Murder suspect found in Caddo County
According to CCSO, the victim was identified as Collin Warner, 49, and the suspect is Stevie Cooper, 50.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley spoke with reporter Will Hutchison about the murder and we will have more information about the incident tonight on 7News and at KSWO.com.
