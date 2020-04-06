Details of meth-fueled weekend murder near Lake Lawtonka released

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man shot and killed over the weekend, as well as the name of the man who confessed to the killing.
Around 11 p.m. Friday night, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a trailer on 4-mile road near Lake Lawtonka. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Colan Warner, Jr. dead with a gunshot wound to his face.
"We found out after talking to other people there that the suspect took off in a car and ran through the gate out front. So we started looking for him and we got word he had crashed out in Caddo,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.
They, along with OHP, found 50-year-old Stevie Cooper, who Sheriff Stradley says confessed to the murder.
"He said they were messing with some meth and that somehow during the situation, he ended up shooting this individual in the face,” Stradley said.
Stradley said he’s happy they were able to arrest Cooper quickly, but that this tragedy did not need to happen.
"It’s a bad situation anytime anybody loses their life. Of course, drugs have always been the root of all evil as far as I’m concerned. Anytime you mix that up and anybody has a firearm, anything can go wrong. It’s a tragic situation. Someone has lost their loved one, now we have another individual who is going to have to stand trial for this. Nobody wins,” Stradley said.
Stradley says this a reminder that drugs and guns do not mix.
