LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the rest of the day. This will keep temperatures mild this evening with most places still in the mid 60s through 10pm. Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. We will slowly see cloud cover fade away tomorrow afternoon bringing us a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.
Wednesday will be another warm day all throughout Texoma with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lower 90s. We will get to see a little sunshine Wednesday afternoon.
Our next cold front moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday. This front will drop temperatures into the mid 60s, both Thursday and Friday. Rain and storm chances will be possible both days as well.
Saturday afternoon looks to stay mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The seasonable temperatures won't stick around long. Another cold front moves in Sunday and will drop temperatures back into the mid 60s. Rain chances also return Sunday as well.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s, and rain chances will remain in place. Most of next week temperatures will be colder than average.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
