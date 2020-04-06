Thursday afternoon temperatures will drop into the mid 70s as a weak cold front moves into Texoma. This could help spark a few showers and thunderstorms but overall rain chances are rather low. Friday’s forecast is a bit tricky... models are not in agreement about chances for rain. One model has mostly sunny skies with rain moving in during Sunday, meanwhile the other is moving widespread rain over the region through late Thursday until Sunday. As the latest model runs come together over the next couple of days, we hope to get more consistency in the forecast for the end of the week.