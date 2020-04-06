LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Starting off today, a few areas of patchy fog are likely across southwestern Oklahoma & north Texas. All of that will taper off by mid morning and we’re trending mostly cloudy throughout the rest of the day. By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms may develop in the panhandle of Texas and approach western north Texas and southern Oklahoma before dissipating as they move east. Any storms that to bubble up will be non severe! Highs will be right on par this time of year, nearing 73°.
Temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year heading into Tuesday & Wednesday. Nearing 15° above normal for early April. We have also dropped rain chances out of the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures both days are looking to hit the mid 80s. We will still hold on to quite a bit of cloud cover over these two days.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will drop into the mid 70s as a weak cold front moves into Texoma. This could help spark a few showers and thunderstorms but overall rain chances are rather low. Friday’s forecast is a bit tricky... models are not in agreement about chances for rain. One model has mostly sunny skies with rain moving in during Sunday, meanwhile the other is moving widespread rain over the region through late Thursday until Sunday. As the latest model runs come together over the next couple of days, we hope to get more consistency in the forecast for the end of the week.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.