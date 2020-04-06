Fort Sill, U.S. Army delaying movement of new soldiers into Basic Combat Training

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The U.S. Army delaying the movement of men and women planning to enter Basic Combat Training starting Monday.
In a press release, Fort Sill said they will implement the temporary change immediately.
Men and women currently in Basic Combat Training or Advanced Individual Training will continue training under guidelines established in March. They will move on to their next assignments upon graduation.
“One of Fort Sill’s main missions is to develop leaders by training and educating new Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, commander of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “We will continue to take all precautions and assess the situation to protect those currently in our ranks with social-distanced-enabled training, reduced movement, and increased screening.”
Army recruiters will maintain communication with future soldiers and update them on information regarding their Army careers.
