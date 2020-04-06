Lawton residents show support for Comanche County Memorial Hospital staff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawtonians showed their support for the medical staff from their vehicles at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Sunday.
Those who attended honked their horns and flashed their headlights as a way to thank the healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of Nursing Operations, Melissa Alvillar, said the support from Lawton residents means a lot to her and the rest of the hospital staff.
“It’s great to see in Lawton," said Alvillar. “Sometimes we don’t have the most positive aspect of Lawton, and I think that these kind of activities and the community coming together really show us that there is a lot of positivity in Lawton and there are a lot of good people here and it just doesn’t get advertised the way that it should."
Alvillar said she is also thankful for the Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department for their hard work in the field and appreciates everything they do for the community.
