LPS talks distance learning for IEP students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Monday was the first day back to school for most students in Oklahoma, but because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, they will be learning at home instead of in the classroom.
It is quite the adjustment for everyone, however, for students on an individualized education plan, or IEP, the transition to at-home learning calls for special assistance.
“As far as special services and within Lawton Public Schools, there’s about 2,800 students that are on IEP, and those students, their needs are as diverse as they are," said Chris Sharkey, director of special services for Lawton Public Schools.
Sharkey said not only will teachers be providing instruction, but also related services personnel, such as physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists will be in touch with students and their families to ensure they are getting the highest quality learning experience while at home.
“They’re going to continue the skills the student has already learned throughout the year, something they’ve already exposed them to and reinforce that over and over,” said Sharkey.
Many IEP students value having a set schedule, so having to adjust to a new routine at home may take some getting used to.
“With him being six and having that disability, it’s hard,” said Jessica Lamoreux, a mother of an LPS IEP student. “Because comprehending it… My oldest understands what’s going on, but he’s too young to understand.”
Lamoreux’s son, Jack, is a first grader at Hugh Bish. While at school, his curriculum was adjusted due to his mild to severe dyslexia.
Lamoreux said she also had dyslexia as a child, so she is able to relate to her son in that way. However, she knows she can only help him so much with his school work.
“That’s really all that we can do and that’s what the teacher said, is we work through it, and if we have questions, we call," said Lamoreux. "I’m scared because I’m afraid they won’t know anything when they go back, especially him.”
Sharkey wants to reassure parents that this new style of learning is a work in progress and will get better each day.
“I think parents, as well as teachers, we just need to be patient," said Sharkey. "We also need to be a little flexible and realize that it is something as you mentioned, it’s something new for us and for our students and there are so many unknowns out there, but we’ll be able to get it done.”
Sharkey said if you need assistance from the district, give them at call at 580-357-6900, and let them know your child’s on IEP and what school they go to, and they will connect you with the right person.
