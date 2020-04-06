Medwatch: How to prevent foot ulcers

"When you or I have a pebble in our shoe, we do something immediately to get that pebble out," Dr. Nioce said. "But, when somebody has diabetes or something else that causes neuropathy, where they don't feel their feet, they'll have a pebble in their shoe, and they'll walk on it all day, and by the end of the day when they take their shoe off, they have a significant sore there."