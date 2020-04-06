OSBI investigating officer involved shooting Sunday Morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early this morning in Ponotoc County.
According to a report from OSBI, around 5:30 this morning dispatch received a 911 call from a residence in Ada.
A Ponotoc County Sheriff's deputy responded to the home and was met by a man holding a weapon.
The deputy fired his weapon, killing the man.
The deputy was not injured in the incident.
The Ponotoc County Sheriff's Department requested OSBI's assistance in the investigation.
Upon completion of the investigation, a report will be written and submitted to the District Attorney's Office.
The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.
