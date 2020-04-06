OU Class of 2020 reacts to COVID-19 pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many students’ plans of taking the next step in their lives have been put on hold due to the coronavirus. Our 7News Reporter, Tevis Hillis, is a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma. She sat down with her class of 2020 to discuss what is next.
The facilitator of the discussion, Mike Boettcher, set the scene.
“Oklahoma City, in particular, really started out as the epicenter of all of the closures in American, and it started on March 11th," said Boettcher, a professor at OU.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder were just about to tip off against the Utah Jazz, the game quickly got called off.
“I think at that point and time you started to realize maybe things were going to be more serious then you thought,” said Sam Brown, a senior journalism student at OU.
And where we are now, 25 days from that night…
“My mind set is control what I can control and do what I can do,” said Austin Hernandez, a senior journalism student at OU.
As many people are telling their individual stories, there are so many more to be told.
“My mother has an auto immune disorder and my dad has stage three cancer," said Aspen Endriss, a senior journalism student at OU. "So I’m, you know, emotionally not okay right now.”
As for Hillis and the other students, they realize...
“This is going to take some time and it is going to be stressful and people are going to lose their jobs, but what we need to do and what I am seeing is we are fighting this as a community,” said Hillis.
At the end of the day, what is next?
“It is going to be interesting to see what the world is like after all of this is over and how soon,” said Meridith Mulkey, a senior journalism student at OU.
One thing for certain for these students…
“I am never taking another social gathering for granted,” said Cal Day, a senior journalism student at OU.
To view the 40 minute discussion click here.
