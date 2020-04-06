President Donald Trump approves major disaster deceleration of Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
The declaration allows FEMA’s public assistance program to provide emergency funding and direct federal assistance for state and local governments.
Stitt also requested additional assistance, including disaster employeement assistance, disaster legal services, and other programs. Those are still under review by the White House.
