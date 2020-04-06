Stimulus Package helping small businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We are days away from stimulus checks expected to be distributed by the IRS and it’s all being done in an effort to ease the financial burden caused by the pandemic.
Small business owners have several options to make sure their doors stay open. Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Interim President explains the Paycheck Protection Plan.
“The whole purpose of this is for them to keep people on the payroll. So if they have laid people off they can hire them back. They can pay rent, payroll, interest on outstanding debt, mortgages. The whole point of this is for them to stay intact and now allow them to close their doors forever," said Sylvia Burgess.
Applications can be found where the business banks. If approved, small business owners will receive two and a half times of the average payroll for a eight week period.
“It’s not a long period of time but it’s sure better than nothing. The best part of that program is at the end of that eight week period of time if they have used that money for appropriate purpose it becomes a grant and it’s forgiven and they don’t have to pay it back," said Burgess.
Viridian Coffee Owner Shay Hayes he worked with his bank to get the PPP plan.
“So Viridian Coffee applied last Friday and worked with Bank First and as of 10 a.m. this morning we did receive the stimulus check from the SBA program to help support Viridian coffee," said Hayes.
Hayes said he’s happy he can continue to pay his employees and this will help them focus more knowing they will get paid.
Another option is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. If approved the money can be used for payroll, rent, debt or anything else a business may need to keep running.
“That also applies to small businesses it can be a very significant loan up to as much as two million dollars depending on what the business qualifies for," said Burgess.
This loan differs from your traditional loan. Instead of having to start paying on it by the next month business owners meeting a certain criteria can start paying it back months down the line.
Burgess encourages people to apply for both in an effort to maximize assistance through these uncertain times. She also recommends small businesses be on the lookout for scammers, claiming their application and loan process is the quickest. These types of loans can only be received through a bank or small business administration website.
