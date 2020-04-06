Three murder suspects taken into custody by LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says they have apprehended three people in connection to a March murder.
Late last week warrants were issued for Dayton and Jaylen Parker along with a third man, Peter Rodriguez.
The three men are suspected of killing Darian Harris at a home near SW 45th and Park Ave.
LPD has not released any other details about the arrest of the three men.
