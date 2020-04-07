Businesses feeling the impacts of Shelter in Place Order

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Beginning at 11 PM, no one is allowed on the road until 5 A.M, unless they are an essential worker, in an emergency, or shopping for essential items.
This was a decision made by Mayor Stan Booker and City Council to stop the spread of COVID-19.
One business this curfew hits hard is Leo and Ken’s Truckstop.
“We are normally 24 hours a day, but we are actually closing at 8 o’clock now, just because there’s not enough business to stay open, and make it worth it,” said Mitchell Rhoades, the owner of Ken and Leo’s Truckstop.
Rhoades said all of his staff has been able to on part time, as changing hours lost them more than a full shift’s worth, but he’s hearing a lot of frustration from their late night regulars.
“A lot of people upset about this, especially the truck drivers. They are looking for a place to sit down, have a hot meal, coffee, and use the restroom. That’s big for them,” said Rhoades.
Rhoades said closing also means they will miss out on a lot of the essential workers still going to and from work during curfew hours.
“With shift work at places like Good Year and Bar-S, places like that, we get a lot of odd hours, people getting off or going to work at odd hours,” said Rhoades.
Another portion of the emergency order determined what businesses can stay open, and what they can sell.
That went into effect on Friday, and one store is already seeing the impact of that decision.
“I think if you have it available on the floor, you should be able to sell everything you have, not have to block off part of your store and tell people they can’t go in and look,” said Brian Gosnell, the Manager of Rains.
Gosnell said appliances are what they are known for, but furniture still fills up a good portion of their floor space, and it hurts not being able to sell it.
“They aren’t going to knock the doors down and come in and look, but when you sell a lot of recliners each month, it hurts to take that out of the overall income,” said Gosnell.
Remember, if you are out on the road from 11 until 5 for a non-emergency, you will need a document stating you are an essential worker from your employer.
This Shelter in Place order is set to remain in place until at least April 30th.
Mayor Stan Booker and the City Council will meet Tuesday Morning to talk about any potential changes.
