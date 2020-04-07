City of Altus implements face mask rules, changes stance on Greer Co. travel

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, all Altus residents must wear some kind of face mask while visiting any public place.
"We are basically following the CDC guidelines and what they say is if you can’t get a surgical grade, it’s called an N-95 mask, then you can make one out of cloth. We’re asking people to do that, it’s all about keeping you safe and keeping others safe as well,” said Altus City Manager Gary Jones.
Jones says city leadership is having discussions every day about what, if anything, needs to change. This week, some of those discussions have been about a recent spike in cases in Greer County.
"We put something out yesterday that mentioned them by name but what we’re saying is take precautions when you go there. When you have an area, you have a different state or county or town that has high instances, take extra precautions and make sure you wash your hands, use sanitizer, that you do everything you can to social distance. Obviously there’s a higher percentage of people who have it in those particular areas and the goal is to not spread it,” Jones said.
Residents of many towns around Altus, including in Greer County, visit Altus frequently for work or simply to go to the grocery store. Jones asks that all of those people also follow these new guidelines.
"We’re not asking you if you come to Altus to do anything that we’re not asking the citizens of Altus to do as well. It’s up to everybody to pitch in and help out and do our part to keep themselves safe and keep others safe as well,” Jones said.
The city also implemented a curfew each night from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. You can learn more about other regulations here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.