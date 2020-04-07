City of Lawton to require facemasks, ban hunting, fishing on city property

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City leaders for Lawton continue to make changes to the civil emergency order issued by Mayor Stan Booker in mid-March.
During a special meeting on Tuesday morning the Mayor and councilmembers announced they would be making further amendments to the order.
The council approved a motion by Jay Burk which gives the Mayor Pro-Temp equal emergency powers currently only given to the Mayor under the city charter. Burk currently holds that position on the City Council. Councilor Randy Warren was named as third in the continuity of government plan to take over if the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Temp find themselves unable to perform their duties.
The council also announced starting Friday citizens will be required to wear cloth or paper face masks, copying similar orders issued across the state by different cities including Altus.
Officials also announced they would be banning hunting, fishing and boating on city owned property starting Friday. Camping and campgrounds were already closed by previous ordes.
The new amendments will be signed later today.
