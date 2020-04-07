LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has turned out to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures will stick with us through most of the evening. By 10pm temperatures will be in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds will hold through tomorrow morning. A little patchy fog is also possible heading into the morning hours as well.