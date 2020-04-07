LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has turned out to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures will stick with us through most of the evening. By 10pm temperatures will be in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds will hold through tomorrow morning. A little patchy fog is also possible heading into the morning hours as well.
This beautiful weather will stick around through tomorrow afternoon, where most places will be dealing with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will begin to shift to the north tomorrow evening as a cold front moves into Texoma.
This cold front will drop high temperatures into the mid 60s on Thursday. Rain chances are also possible Thursday in far southern Texoma as the cold front stalls out in an area of higher moisture. Most places along the Red River and northward will stay dry.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will remain in place during the late afternoon and evening.
Saturday morning winds shift back to the southeast building in more moisture. This moisture will help spark widespread rain showers in southern Texoma during the morning. Those will move northward into the afternoon and evening.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. A few isolated rain showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. Another strong cold front will move in Sunday evening, which will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 50s next Monday.
Rain chances will remain in the forecast for Monday afternoon.
As cold air continues to pile into Texoma Tuesday morning, a little wintry mix is possible in far northwest Texoma.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.