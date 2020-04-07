Good morning Texoma! Depending on where you are in Texoma this morning.. we’re seeing foggy conditions from Lawton, Duncan and up towards Elk City. However, if you head south of the Red River, the fog is not as bad as in southwestern Oklahoma. If you have to venture out this morning take it slow with the reduced visibility across our region. Give plenty of distance and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Fog will slowly taper off by mid morning and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies by lunchtime. For the rest of the day, more clouds will taper off and we’ll be partly cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds. Despite the clouds, we’re very summer-like today. High temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s!