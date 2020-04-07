LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Depending on where you are in Texoma this morning.. we’re seeing foggy conditions from Lawton, Duncan and up towards Elk City. However, if you head south of the Red River, the fog is not as bad as in southwestern Oklahoma. If you have to venture out this morning take it slow with the reduced visibility across our region. Give plenty of distance and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Fog will slowly taper off by mid morning and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies by lunchtime. For the rest of the day, more clouds will taper off and we’ll be partly cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds. Despite the clouds, we’re very summer-like today. High temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s!
Wednesday will be another warm day all throughout Texoma with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lower 90s. Tomorrow also has a better shot as seeing more peaks of sunshine.
The summer-like weather doesn’t last forever. By late Wednesday into early Thursday our first cold front arrives. This will drop our high temperatures into the low and mid 60s for both Thursday and Friday. For now, we have low end rain chances for both of these days as well.
By Saturday, we’ll see more sunshine return with high temperatures rising into the low 70s. The seasonable temperatures won’t stick around long. Another cold front moves in Sunday and will drop temperatures back into the mid to low 60s. To start off next week, high temperatures by Monday will be in the low 60s with most of next week trending to be colder than average!
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
