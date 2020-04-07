OBI collecting convalescent plasma to aid COVID-19 patients

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Oklahoma State Medical Association have partnered together to launch a new program that could help COVID-19 patients recover from the virus.
“It’s possible that this could be something that could be significant for our state’s health and the ability to respond to fight this virus,” said Daren Coats, vice president of western division operations for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
With this new program, the Oklahoma Blood Institute would draw convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus.
To qualify, a donor would have to have tested positive for COVID-19 and then have been retested and received a negative result, along with meeting the standard qualifications of being a normal blood donor. That donor’s plasma would then be transfused into someone who currently has coronavirus, in hopes that the antibodies could help speed up the recovery process.
“It’s on the cutting edge of medicine at this point," said Larry Bookman, MD, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. "Only a few states are doing this, but the state of Oklahoma, trying to plan ahead, is trying to gear up so that we’re able to offer this service, this treatment, to our patients here in Oklahoma.”
Bookman said this initiative could absolutely impact the live of many Oklahomans.
“It’s Oklahoma leading the way, not following,” said Bookman. “It’s establishing the potential to hopefully save lives here in Oklahoma and trying to keep up with the science. You know, COVID-19, everything changes if not daily, maybe hourly. So, we’re trying to keep up with it. OBI has been a tremendous partner.”
Coats said when one person donates plasma, that provides up to three doses of therapeutic plasma for someone to receive.
“We’re excited to figure out who’s recovering and we’re excited to hear their stories so that we can share that and encourage more people to come forward so that we can collect more plasma and hopefully help everyone recover,” said Coats.
Coats said they have already had some donations so far, but are waiting to distribute once they get more donors in their system.
In order for a donor to participate they have to register online at my.bio-linked.org.
It is a voluntary program where people can share information about themselves and then schedule a time to donate.
