STATE UPDATE: SWOK shows few gains, Greer County continuing to grow

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Greer County once again showed the biggest gain in positive cases in Southwest Oklahoma.
The county with a population around 5,000 now has 31 cases, an increase of five over Monday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at three in the county.
Comanche County added one case. Caddo, Grady and Jackson Counties also added a case a piece.
Across Oklahoma, deaths jumped by 16 to 67. Total positive cases grew to 1,472 from 1,327.
